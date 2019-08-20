Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Ruled Out of Headingley Test Due to Concussion

Australia batsman Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test at Headingley as he was unable to sufficiently recover from the concussion he suffered, coach Justin Langer confirmed on Tuesday (August 20).
Smith had sustained a concussion after being struck on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the second Test at Lord’s and had to be substituted out of the match for Marnus Labuschagne.
He had passed a concussion test and returned to complete his innings on Day 4 but woke up with a headache and dizziness on Day 5. Further testing revealed that his condition had deteriorated and he was thus substituted out of the match.
Smith has been in fine form during the series thus far, registering scores of 142, 144 and 92 in the three innings he has played.
His prolific form even saw him rise to No. 2 in the ICC Test batting rankings, just nine rating points behind India captain Virat Kohli.
The third Test begins on August 22.
(More to follow)
