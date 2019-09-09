Ashes 2019 | Steve Smith Will Always be Remembered as a Cheat: Harmison

Steve Smith might be the talk of the town for his stunning performances in the Ashes, but former England pacer Steve Harmison says the Australian batsman will always be remembered as a 'cheat'.
Smith was suspended for 12 months by Cricket Australia along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft (9 months) for his role in the ball-tampering saga in South Africa early last year. Smith made a comeback to Test cricket this Ashes, scoring an incredible 671 runs from five innings. Harmison, though, believes Smith can't be forgiven.
"I don't think you can forgive him," Harmison told talkSPORT. "When you're known as a cheat – and he is, I'm not going to sugar-coat it, the three guys cheated – that's on your CV.
"You're marked and you take it to your grave.
"Whatever Steve Smith does, he'll always be remembered for what happened in South Africa.
"I can't see anybody's opinion changing on Smith, Bancroft, or Warner. Because of what they've done, they've tarnished the game."
Former Australia captain Steve Waugh, however, was all praise for Smith the batsman suggesting his consistency is similar to Don Bradman's.
"It's a phenomenal performance. It's monumental when you look back on it," Waugh said on the BBC.
"To be out of the game for so long, to have so much pressure and to do so well. It's almost incomprehensible what he's done.
"It'll go down in the history of the game as one of the great performances by an individual in a series.
"I obviously didn't see Don Bradman play, but I guess it's in a similar sort of vein. He just keeps scoring runs and it almost looks too easy. He's playing on a different level to everyone else."
Team Rankings