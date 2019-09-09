Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

342 (117.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

205 (70.5)

Bangladesh need 255 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Ashes 2019 | Steve Smith Will Always be Remembered as a Cheat: Harmison

Steve Smith might be the talk of the town for his stunning performances in the Ashes, but former England pacer Steve Harmison says the Australian batsman will always be remembered as a 'cheat'.

Cricketnext Staff |September 9, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | Steve Smith Will Always be Remembered as a Cheat: Harmison

Steve Smith might be the talk of the town for his stunning performances in the Ashes, but former England pacer Steve Harmison says the Australian batsman will always be remembered as a 'cheat'.

Smith was suspended for 12 months by Cricket Australia along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft (9 months) for his role in the ball-tampering saga in South Africa early last year. Smith made a comeback to Test cricket this Ashes, scoring an incredible 671 runs from five innings. Harmison, though, believes Smith can't be forgiven.

"I don't think you can forgive him," Harmison told talkSPORT. "When you're known as a cheat – and he is, I'm not going to sugar-coat it, the three guys cheated – that's on your CV.

"You're marked and you take it to your grave.

"Whatever Steve Smith does, he'll always be remembered for what happened in South Africa.

"I can't see anybody's opinion changing on Smith, Bancroft, or Warner. Because of what they've done, they've tarnished the game."

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh, however, was all praise for Smith the batsman suggesting his consistency is similar to Don Bradman's.

"It's a phenomenal performance. It's monumental when you look back on it," Waugh said on the BBC.

"To be out of the game for so long, to have so much pressure and to do so well. It's almost incomprehensible what he's done.

"It'll go down in the history of the game as one of the great performances by an individual in a series.

"I obviously didn't see Don Bradman play, but I guess it's in a similar sort of vein. He just keeps scoring runs and it almost looks too easy. He's playing on a different level to everyone else."

Ashes 2019aus vs engaustralia vs englandsteve smith

Related stories

Ashes 2019 | Steve Smith - A Run Machine Leaving Every One Behind
Nikhil Narain | September 8, 2019, 8:40 AM IST

Ashes 2019 | Steve Smith - A Run Machine Leaving Every One Behind

Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot in ICC Test Rankings to Steve Smith
Cricketnext Staff | September 3, 2019, 2:50 PM IST

Virat Kohli Loses Top Spot in ICC Test Rankings to Steve Smith

Ponting Labels Smith a 'Genius' after Old Trafford Double Ton
Cricketnext Staff | September 6, 2019, 8:33 AM IST

Ponting Labels Smith a 'Genius' after Old Trafford Double Ton

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...