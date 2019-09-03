Ashes 2019 | Stokes an Inspiration For His Teammates: Root
Ahead of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Manchester, England captain Joe Root has called Ben Stokes an ‘inspiration’ for the rest of his team mates, with the way he goes about things on and off the field.
