Ashes 2019: Unprecedented Ticket Sales for Old Trafford Test

Cricketnext Staff |September 3, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
The ongoing Ashes is among the most exciting chapters in the history of the rivalry since 2005, and keeping with that an unprecedented 18,000 tickets have been sold for day five of the at Old Trafford, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

English cricket has had a summer like never before, with the World Cup title and a thrilling win at Leeds in recent times, and that is in full view at Manchester.

Traditionally, early ticket sales for a final day - if offered at all - have been sparse.

Most fans often wait till midway of the Test to decide on buying tickets for the final day depending on the situation.

However that has not been the case this time around, with people taking a chance with the final day of the fourth Test. They will though be refunded if the game gets over earlier than that.

The fallout from England's World Cup win, coupled with the balanced situation of the series and the £25 price of tickets have all contributed.

Lancashire have broken their attendance record for non-Roses T20 Blast fixtures three times this season and on Friday, another new record was set with a crowd of 15,196 present for their victory over Leicestershire.

