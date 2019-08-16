Ashes 2019: 'Technical Side a Worry' - Vaughan Alarmed at Frequent England Collapses

Former captain Michael Vaughan questioned England batsmen's technical skills after they were bowled out for 258 in the first innings of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.
Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow scored half-centuries but none of the batsmen made it big as Australia restricted the hosts on the second day.
"The technical side is a worry," Vaughan told BBC's Test Match Special. "Many will be talking about batting orders but the basics are do you know where your off stump is and can you play a forward defence?"
England have been dismissed for less than 200 on 10 occasions in the last 35 Test innings. It includes a 146 all out in the second innings of the first Test at Edgbaston, which they lost. England were also bowled out for 77 in the West Indies in January, 58 in New Zealand last year and 85 by Ireland before the Ashes.
The collapses made Vaughan raise questions on the quality of the batting department.
"Too many times with England we talk about batting line-ups and personnel changes," said Vaughan. "Too many of them you look at and ask 'have you got the basics required for Test match cricket, leaving good balls on or around off stump, playing with balance on the front foot, letting the ball come and playing the ball under your eyeline in English conditions?'
"I sit there and watch without any kind of confidence. You want to peep around the curtain to see if they are still out there and that's a concern because they are up against a quality bowling line-up that will continue to put them under a lot of pressure."
Burns, who made a century in the first Test, however felt England have a competitive total on board.
"It's tight," he said. "It's a competitive total, even if we would have liked more runs.
"The conditions have kept everyone interested. The ball has seamed, if bowlers miss the lengths they have been punished and it has started to offer a bit for the spinners. It's poised quite nicely."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ashes 2019: 'Technical Side a Worry' - Vaughan Alarmed at Frequent England Collapses
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 15, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
Ashes 2019: ‘Wishful Thinking’ to Suggest Australia Will Win Ashes 5-0 – Watson
Cricketnext Staff | August 12, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
Ashes 2019: Langer Calls on Australia to Maintain Intensity Ahead of Lord's Test
Cricketnext Staff | August 14, 2019, 7:44 PM IST
Ashes 2019: Strauss Urges England to be Patient in Pursuit of Smith Scalp
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 22 August, 2019
AUS v ENGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 4 September, 2019
AUS v ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings