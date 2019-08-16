Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ashes 2019: 'Technical Side a Worry' - Vaughan Alarmed at Frequent England Collapses

August 16, 2019
Ashes 2019: 'Technical Side a Worry' - Vaughan Alarmed at Frequent England Collapses

Former captain Michael Vaughan questioned England batsmen's technical skills after they were bowled out for 258 in the first innings of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow scored half-centuries but none of the batsmen made it big as Australia restricted the hosts on the second day.

"The technical side is a worry," Vaughan told BBC's Test Match Special. "Many will be talking about batting orders but the basics are do you know where your off stump is and can you play a forward defence?"

England have been dismissed for less than 200 on 10 occasions in the last 35 Test innings. It includes a 146 all out in the second innings of the first Test at Edgbaston, which they lost. England were also bowled out for 77 in the West Indies in January, 58 in New Zealand last year and 85 by Ireland before the Ashes.

The collapses made Vaughan raise questions on the quality of the batting department.

"Too many times with England we talk about batting line-ups and personnel changes," said Vaughan. "Too many of them you look at and ask 'have you got the basics required for Test match cricket, leaving good balls on or around off stump, playing with balance on the front foot, letting the ball come and playing the ball under your eyeline in English conditions?'

"I sit there and watch without any kind of confidence. You want to peep around the curtain to see if they are still out there and that's a concern because they are up against a quality bowling line-up that will continue to put them under a lot of pressure."

Burns, who made a century in the first Test, however felt England have a competitive total on board.

"It's tight," he said. "It's a competitive total, even if we would have liked more runs.

"The conditions have kept everyone interested. The ball has seamed, if bowlers miss the lengths they have been punished and it has started to offer a bit for the spinners. It's poised quite nicely."

