Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: ROU VS RUS

upcoming
ROU ROU
RUS RUS

Antigua

29 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: LUX VS TUR

upcoming
LUX LUX
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 3: ROU VS AUT

upcoming
ROU ROU
AUT AUT

Antigua

29 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Antigua

30 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Ashes 2019: 'Village Cricketer' Jack Leach Can't Believe He's a Hero

AFP |August 27, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
Ashes 2019: 'Village Cricketer' Jack Leach Can't Believe He's a Hero

Leeds: Jack Leach put his cult hero status down to looking like a "village cricketer" after his key supporting role enabled Ben Stokes to steer England to a staggering victory in the third Ashes Test.

England were 286-9, still needing 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when last man Leach walked out to bat at Headingley on Sunday.

Already something of a crowd favourite, the bespectacled and balding Leach held firm as all-rounder Stokes, who was 61 not out when joined in the middle by the left-arm spinner, blazed his way to an astounding unbeaten 135 that saw England to a one-wicket win that levelled the five-match series at 1-1.

But just as Ian Botham's 149 not out in England's celebrated 1981 Test win over Australia at Headingley after following-on needed the support of Graham Dilley, and Kevin Pietersen's Ashes-clinching 158 at the Oval in 2005 would not have been possible without Ashley Gile at the other end, so too did Stokes need Leach to stay with him during what became a remarkable last-wicket stand of 76.

Even though Stokes farmed the strike superbly, Leach - whose career average of 11 matches his position in the batting order - still had to face 17 balls for an invaluable one not out.

But having made 92 as nightwatchman in a Test against Ireland at Lord's last month, Leach hung in for an hour.

His only real scare came when, with two needed to win, he nearly ran himself out only for Nathan Lyon to fail to gather a return when Leach was yards short of his ground. Leach, however, tied the scores before Stokes struck the winning boundary off fast bowler Pat Cummins.

The sight of Leach carefully polishing his glasses as England closed on their record fourth-innings winning total also endeared him to the crowd.

"It's nice to have that, it's probably because I look like a village cricketer out there, in my glasses and with the bald head," said Leach.

"Maybe people think 'that could be me' because all the others look pretty professional."

Leach, whose tailend resistance has seen him offered free glasses for life by series sponsors Specsavers in a response to a suggestion on Twitter from Stokes, added: "I'm just enjoying playing for England."

The 28-year-old said his careful cleaning routine was simply about removing condensation as he faced up to an Australia attack led by fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. "I just had to make sure they were clean every time I was facing up," said Leach.

"I would really regret it if they had been smudged and I'd got out, then the cameras zoom in on the glasses and they say 'he didn't clean his glasses'. I just had to stay calm and do the job at hand."

When Leach came into bat, it seemed England's chances of a win had evaporated. But having seen, albeit as a fan watching television, Stokes star in England's World Cup final triumph against New Zealand with 84 not out at Lord's six weeks earlier, Leach had faith even when all seemed lost.

"I was watching the World Cup final as a fan and that showed that anything is possible," he said.

"Ben Stokes was at the centre of that as well. Maybe Ben Stokes has to be at the centre of all things that are possible. He was just unbelievable."

Leach would have likely been watching the Headingley match on television too had not rival spinner Moeen Ali been dropped after a woeful display in the series opener at Edgbaston.

With World Cup-winning leg-spinner Adil Rashid injured, Leach suddenly found himself unexpectedly thrust back into the Test side.

"I probably thought I'd be watching the Ashes at home," he admitted.

"But I wanted to be ready to play and not presume anything. Now my opportunity has come about so I'm trying to make the most of it."

Ashes 2019Ben StokesEngland vs AustraliaheadingleyJack LeachLeeds

Related stories

Ashes 2019: Fried Chicken and Chocolate Bars Fuel Ben Stokes' Fire
Cricketnext Staff | August 26, 2019, 6:48 PM IST

Ashes 2019: Fried Chicken and Chocolate Bars Fuel Ben Stokes' Fire

Ashes 2019 | 'I was Just in the Zone': Ben Stokes on Incredible Century
Cricketnext Staff | August 25, 2019, 10:15 PM IST

Ashes 2019 | 'I was Just in the Zone': Ben Stokes on Incredible Century

'Would Want my Sister to Marry Ben Stokes' - Twitter Celebrates England Hero
Cricketnext Staff | August 26, 2019, 2:09 PM IST

'Would Want my Sister to Marry Ben Stokes' - Twitter Celebrates England Hero

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

RUS v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v LUX
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

AUT v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

CZE v LUX
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...