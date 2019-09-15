Ashes 2019 | Wade Ton Goes in Vain as Hosts England Win Oval Test by 135 Runs
England crushed Australia by 135 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test on Sunday to level the series at 2-2, ending their historic World Cup-winning season on a high. Victory for the home side means the Ashes ends in a draw for the first time since 1972, although holders Australia retain the urn.
