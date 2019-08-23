Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India *

203/6 (68.5)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

85/2 (36.3)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

2nd Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

Ashes 2019: Warner Hails 'World Class' Archer

Reuters |August 23, 2019, 8:15 AM IST
Ashes 2019: Warner Hails 'World Class' Archer

Australia batsman David Warner described England fast bowler Jofra Archer as "world class" after he picked up his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket to help dismiss the touring side for 179 in the third Ashes Test on Thursday.

Barbados-born Archer, who made his Test debut in the last match at Lord's, ripped through the Australians with figures of 6-45 on a weather-affected opening day to put England in command as they look to level the series at 1-1.

Warner, who scored his first half century of the series before falling to Archer for 61, was full of praise for the 24-year-old, comparing him to Dale Steyn, South Africa's all-time leading wicket taker.

"That was incredible Test bowling," Warner said. "England put the ball in the right areas.

"He bowled at bit like Dale Steyn with the new ball, tried to use the conditions and ramp it up when he needed to. It was world-class bowling at its best."

Archer struck early to remove opener Marcus Harris in damp, overcast conditions, but Australia recovered after a rain-affected morning session to 136-2.

Backed up by Stuart Broad, Archer then turned the match in England's favour.

Bowling at a slightly slower pace than he did at Lord's, Archer said his style reflected the conditions.

"I don't need to run in and bowl 90 (miles per hour) every spell to get wickets," Archer said. "It has shown that today.

"There will be times in Test matches you have to focus on hitting your length. There will be times to ramp it up as well but you don't have to go into it every innings.

"These are things you train for. If you train hard you will be rewarded. We bowled well as a team at Lord's, luckily enough for us it happened today."

Australia need one more win in the five-match series to retain the Ashes urn for the first time in 17 years.

But, in the absence of the tourists' leading batsman Steve Smith, England are looking to seize their chance to restore parity, and former Australia paceman Glenn McGrath believes Archer can be the difference.

"I dare say Jofra Archer will be getting a fair few more five-fors in his career," McGrath told the BBC. "With him, England could win this inside three days."

Ashes 2019David WarnerJofra Archer

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 August, 2019

IND v WI
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...