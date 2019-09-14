Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ashes 2019 | Warner's Dismissal Raises Fresh Doubts Over Effectiveness of Technology

David Warner’s dismissal of Jofra Archer, in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, has raised fresh questions regarding the effectiveness of technology in the game.

Cricketnext Staff |September 14, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | Warner's Dismissal Raises Fresh Doubts Over Effectiveness of Technology

David Warner’s dismissal of Jofra Archer, in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, has raised fresh questions regarding the effectiveness of technology in the game.

While batting on five, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge ruled the batsman out, even when the ball clearly missed the edge.

The decision by the umpire was courtesy the UltraEdge, that showed a spike, as the ball passed the bat.

Former Australia players Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne shared their views on the decision and feel that the southpaw was not out.

"It was interesting just working out if the noise matched up with when the bat passed the ball," Warne said on Sky Sports. "I didn't think he hit it when you look at all the technology.

"But then his reaction walking off looked like he wasn't all that disappointed, so you have to go on the technology and say maybe he got a tiny feather on it."

On the other hand Ponting said, "I went off the batsman's reaction. You think about the series he's had, he would have been absolutely desperate to be out there the whole time. When the actual finger went up at the change of decision, his reaction didn't look someone that was that disappointed.

"Everyone heard a noise, the only confusion we can come up with is the little blip on UltraEdge, does it match up at exactly the same time as the ball goes past the bat.

"You would probably argue (the spike) might be before the ball has got to the bat.

"I've got a little feeling he might've hit it, that little smirk on his face was that he knew he didn't get away with it.

"If he was 100 per cent sure he didn't hit it I think we would have seen a more disappointed reaction."

Even former England skipper Nasser Hussain felt that Warner was not out.

"When you first looked at it down the line it looked like a gap between bat and ball, your eyes were telling you gap," Hussain said.

"But when you looked at the technology there was a noise and it (the bat and ball) was away from everything else."

Barring the controversy, Warner has had a torrid time in this Ashes series, accumulating just 84 runs till now. This is in contrast to his form in the World Cup where he scored 647 runs at an average of 71.88.

2019 ashes ashes Ashes 2019 David Warner DRS

