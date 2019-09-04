'Welcome to Manchester' - Australia Greeted With Giant Stokes Billboard
Bookmakers Ladbrokes were the creators of the cheeky poster, which is inspired from a famous Carlos Tevez poster erected when English soccer side Manchester City signed the Argentine striker after his two trophy-laden seasons at rivals Manchester United.
'Welcome to Manchester' - Australia Greeted With Giant Stokes Billboard
Bookmakers Ladbrokes were the creators of the cheeky poster, which is inspired from a famous Carlos Tevez poster erected when English soccer side Manchester City signed the Argentine striker after his two trophy-laden seasons at rivals Manchester United.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019
AFG v BANChittagong ZAC
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy All Fixtures
Team Rankings