KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Eliminator, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 August, 2019

1ST INN

Hubli Tigers *

0/0 (0.0)

Hubli Tigers
v/s
Shivamogga Lions
Shivamogga Lions

Toss won by Shivamogga Lions (decided to field)

Match 4: AUT VS CZE

upcoming
AUT AUT
CZE CZE

Antigua

30 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 5: ROU VS LUX

upcoming
ROU ROU
LUX LUX

Antigua

30 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 6: CZE VS TUR

upcoming
CZE CZE
TUR TUR

Antigua

30 Aug, 201918:00 IST

2nd Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

Ashes 2019 | Will be Satisfied Only if we Regain the Ashes: Ben Stokes

August 29, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | Will be Satisfied Only if we Regain the Ashes: Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes played innings of his life when he took England to a one wicket win against Australia at Leeds, to level the Ashes 1-1.

Despite taking England to a famous win, the feeling has not sunk in yet for Stokes, since there are two more matches to go.

"I don't think it's completely sunk in; the main reason is we have two games to go," Stokes told Sky Sports News.

"If we don't get the Ashes back, what will it feel like?"

In the first Test Australia convincingly beat the hosts at Edgbaston, while the both teams played out a draw at Lord’s, before Stokes took his side to a win at Leeds.

Australia currently hold the Ashes, and if the series is drawn, they will retain the Ashes. For Stokes, he will only derive satisfaction when he takes his side to an Ashes win.

"I will only take real satisfaction from the innings if we win back the Ashes," Stokes said.

"It was an amazing week in Headingley and something that will be very hard to forget, but we still have a long way to go.

"Momentum is huge in sport and I'm 100% sure when Stuart Broad got out, Australia would have thought they would have the Ashes by the end of the day, so we go into the next match with a lot of confidence."

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
