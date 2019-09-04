Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Tea

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

170/3 (44.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

Ashes 2019: Windy Conditions Temporarily Cause Play to Go on Without Bails at Manchester

During the second session on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test at Manchester, an unusual sight was witnessed where the umpires took the bails off the stumps and allowed play to go on, owing to extremely windy conditions.

Cricketnext Staff |September 4, 2019, 10:17 PM IST
Ashes 2019: Windy Conditions Temporarily Cause Play to Go on Without Bails at Manchester

During the second session on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test at Manchester, an unusual sight was witnessed where the umpires took the bails off the stumps and allowed play to go on, owing to extremely windy conditions.

During the 32nd over of Australia’s innings, the wind was so strong that a beach ball from the crowd was blown on to the pitch, and the bails kept flying off their grooves. Umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus then took the decision to carry on play, simply after taking the bails off.

This provision is perfectly within the rules of cricket, and the first instance of it happening in an international game was in a match between Afghanistan and West Indies in 2017.

Law 8.5 of cricket states, “The umpires may agree to dispense with the use of bails, if necessary. If they so agree then no bails shall be used at either end. The use of bails shall be resumed as soon as conditions permit.”​

Ashes 2019bailsmanchesterThe Ashes 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019

AFG v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...