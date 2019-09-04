Ashes 2019: Windy Conditions Temporarily Cause Play to Go on Without Bails at Manchester
Ashes 2019: Windy Conditions Temporarily Cause Play to Go on Without Bails at Manchester
During the second session on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test at Manchester, an unusual sight was witnessed where the umpires took the bails off the stumps and allowed play to go on, owing to extremely windy conditions.
