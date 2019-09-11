Ashes 2019: With New Ammunition, England Hope to Level Series in Bayliss’ Last Assignment
"Sometimes you can only be as good as the players you've actually got in the team. We're probably still looking for a number of players to make that XI as strong as it possibly can be," were England head coach Trevor Bayliss’ words on the eve of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval starting on Thursday.
Ashes 2019: With New Ammunition, England Hope to Level Series in Bayliss’ Last Assignment
"Sometimes you can only be as good as the players you've actually got in the team. We're probably still looking for a number of players to make that XI as strong as it possibly can be," were England head coach Trevor Bayliss’ words on the eve of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval starting on Thursday.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 11, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
Ashes 2019 | Captain Joe Root Under No Pressure, Insists Trevor Bayliss
Cricketnext Staff | September 11, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
Ashes 2019: England Call Up Sam Curran & Chris Woakes for Oval Test
Cricketnext Staff | September 11, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
Ashes 2019: Mitchell Marsh Replaces Out-of-form Travis Head in Final Test
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings