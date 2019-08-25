Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Tea

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India

297 (96.4)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

222 (74.2)

West Indies need 404 runs to win, MIN. 39.3 Overs Left Today
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka

244 (90.2)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

382/5 (110.0)

New Zealand lead by 138 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

2nd Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

Match 12: CAY VS BER

upcoming
CAY CAY
BER BER

Antigua

26 Aug, 201900:00 IST

'Would Want my Sister to Marry Ben Stokes' - Twitter Celebrates England Hero After Win

Cricketnext Staff |August 25, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
'Would Want my Sister to Marry Ben Stokes' - Twitter Celebrates England Hero After Win

Ben Stokes scored a stunning 135 not out as England kept its Ashes hopes alive with a one-wicket win over Australia in the third test at Headingley.

Stokes scored the winning four Sunday in the afternoon session on Day 4 as England finished on 362-9 in its second innings in its chase of 359.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ben Stokes's heroics:

Stokes was dropped by Marcus Harris at third man off Pat Cummins and survived an easy runout chance and lbw decision close to the end. The allrounder finished with 11 fours and eight sixes in one of the greatest innings by an England batter.

The teams are now level at 1-1 in the series. Australia would have secured the famous urn with a 2-0 lead and only two tests remaining in the five-match series.

Ashes 2019Ben StokesOff The Fieldstokes

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Kingston, Jamaica

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 T20 | Mon, 26 Aug, 2019

BER v CAY
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...