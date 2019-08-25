'Would Want my Sister to Marry Ben Stokes' - Twitter Celebrates England Hero After Win

Ben Stokes scored a stunning 135 not out as England kept its Ashes hopes alive with a one-wicket win over Australia in the third test at Headingley.
Stokes scored the winning four Sunday in the afternoon session on Day 4 as England finished on 362-9 in its second innings in its chase of 359.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Ben Stokes's heroics:
Not sure he can quite believe what he’s just done? @benstokes38 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/R5Yi1Oi4Ri— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 25, 2019
I’ve seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I’ve seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave a magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance.Well done @ECB_cricket— Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 25, 2019
Hi, my name is Ben, Ben Stokes!— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) August 25, 2019
What a fabulous knock by @benstokes38 to level the Ashes in one of the greatest knocks I have ever seen in test cricket! Nothing to beat test cricket which comes down to the wire! #Ashes #ENGvAUS— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) August 25, 2019
I have no sister but if I did I’d want her to marry Ben Stokes.— Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) August 25, 2019
You cannot do that Ben Stokes .....— Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) August 25, 2019
Truly remarkable @benstokes38 ♂️— Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) August 25, 2019
That was special from Ben Stokes. Single handedly winning the test match. Great viewing— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 25, 2019
Stokes was dropped by Marcus Harris at third man off Pat Cummins and survived an easy runout chance and lbw decision close to the end. The allrounder finished with 11 fours and eight sixes in one of the greatest innings by an England batter.
The teams are now level at 1-1 in the series. Australia would have secured the famous urn with a 2-0 lead and only two tests remaining in the five-match series.
