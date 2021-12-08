Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Rain, Bad Light Force Early Stumps on Day 1 after England Bowled out for 147

After a terrific start to the Ashes 2021-22, the rain in Brisbane and bad light forced play to be abandoned on day one of the first Test between Australia and England on Wednesday. Heavy showers denied the play for the rest of the after England were bundled out for 147. Though the drizzling stopped eventually but umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker adjudged the light to be too poor for Australia to begin their first innings.

Play will begin 30 minutes early on Thursday at 9:30 am local time.

Earlier, England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat. The visitors lost opener Rory Burns on the very first delivery of the Ashes series, a late swinging yorker from Australia paceman Mitchell Starc.

It set the tone for the opening two sessions Wednesday, which were more like open season for Australia’s pace bowling pack.

Pat Cummins took the last three wickets and finished with a five-wicket haul in his first innings as Australia captain. The England innings finished with ominous thunder and lightning starting to the west and south of the Gabba.

The overcast conditions rapidly grew more gloomy for the visitors after Starc’s early strike, with Josh Hazlewood dismissing Dawid Malan (6) and Root (0) as England slipped to 11-3 in the sixth over.

When Cummins took his first wicket star allrounder Ben Stokes (5) caught low at third slip by Marnus Labuschagne four balls after the first drinks break England was reeling at 29-4.

Opener Haseeb Hameed defied the attack and helped England to 59-4 at lunch, but was out for 25 early in the second session when he edged a Cummins’ delivery that moved away off the seam and was caught by Steve Smith at second slip.

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler settled the innings, combining in a 50-run stand to staunch the flow of wickets before both were out in their 30s.

Buttler played an expansive drive for his fifth boundary to reach 39 but was out next ball from Starc, edging behind to Alex Carey as England slumped to 112-6. England added six runs before Pope (35) top-edged an attempted hook and was caught by Hazlewood diving forward near the fine-leg boundary, giving allrounder Cameron Green his first test wicket.

Cummins had Ollie Robinson (0) caught behind and Mark Wood (8) caught at short-leg and the stadium lights were turned on before he had Chris Woakes (21) caught in the deep by Hazlewood to finish off the innings.

Cummins returned 5-38 from 13.1 overs, with Starc and Hazlewood taking two wickets apiece.

That seems a long way off for this England lineup, given the lack of preparation caused by regular rain in recent weeks and having to quarantine for two weeks after arriving in Australia.

