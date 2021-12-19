Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Jos Buttler Takes Back-to-back Screamers as Australia Struggle on Day 4 - WATCH

After a couple of horrible drops in the first innings, England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler made a remarkable comeback in the second innings of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. The Englishman took a rollicking catch to dismiss Australia opener Marcus Harris in the opening session of the fourth day.

The hosts on Sunday suffered an early blow as James Anderson knocked over Michael Neser, who came as a night watchman a day before. In the very next over, Stuart Broad added to Australia’s woes by getting rid of Harris in a terrific manner.

The ball seamed sharply away from round the wicket while Harris looked to drive it through mid-on. Unfortunately, the batter ended up poking it and Buttler, who had dropped a couple of sitters in the previous innings, dived full length towards his left to take another screamer.

Harris’ fall let England take control of the game for a while. Marnus Labuschagne and stand-in skipper Steve Smith were the two new batters who began to build the innings from level zero. But it was Buttler again who ensured that this partnership shouldn’t last long.

In his second over of the day, Ollie Robinson took down Smith and Buttler tunned everyone with his commendable athleticism. The Aussie skipper looked to flick it down the leg side but ended up getting caught behind.

Earlier on Saturday, the Australia bowlers had a happening day with the pink ball. Starc’s milestone in day-night test matches has left Australia in command of the second Ashes test, with the home side taking a 282-run lead to stumps on day three with nine wickets in hand.

England capitulated from 150-2 to be all out for 236 in reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 473-9 declared. Smith decided against enforcing the follow-on before the home side went to stumps Saturday at 45-1 with David Warner the man run out after a mid-wicket mix-up.

