Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Live Streaming: How to Stream Australia vs England Online And Watch on TV

Australia and England are set to lock horns in the second Ashes Test, which will be a day-night affair starting Thursday, December 16, at the Adelaide Oval, in Adelaide. The home team led by Pat Cummins thumped England by nine wickets in the opening Test at The Gabba in Brisbane and gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. The Aussies stamped their authority on proceedings, sealing the deal midway through the fourth day. They will be eyeing to extend their series lead by producing a similar fashion in the upcoming second Test as well.

On the other hand, this day-and-night Test will be a good chance for Joe Root-led England team to gain a foothold in the ongoing high profile Ashes series. The next five days will be crucial for the visitors as it will not only decide their hopes in the series but also for skipper Joe Root. If Root and Co lose the game, they will have their task cut out coming back from 2-0 down to win in Australia.

Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Team News and Injury Update

The hosts have suffered an injury blow with pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the upcoming Pink-ball Test. He suffered a side strain during the Gabba Test and Jhye Richardson will replace him. Opener David Warner though will feature despite injuring his ribs whilst batting in the first innings.

As for England James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be available in the upcoming pink-ball game. They were left out of the final XI in Brisbane. Chris Woakes will make way to accommodate either of the experienced pace duo.

When will the 2nd Ashes Test match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) start?

The second Ashes Test is scheduled to commence on Thursday, December 16.

Where will the Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England 2nd Test be played?

The 2nd Test match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, in Adelaide.

What time will the Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England 2nd Test be be played?

The match will commence from 09:30 AM IST.

What TV channel in India will broadcast the Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England 2nd Test?

The Australia vs England Test series will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How can I stream Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test?

The Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test match is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

Australia vs England 2nd Test Probable XIs

Australia XI Confirmed: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England Probable XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes or Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood or James Anderson, Jack Leach

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here