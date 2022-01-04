Ashes 2021-22, 4th Test: Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch Report And Venue Records

Australia are all set to have a go at England in the fourth Test of the five-match series scheduled to start January 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The series so far has witnessed a complete domination by the Australians as they lead 3-0. It is a combined effort by both the bowlers and the batters that helped the host in retaining the Ashes.

The team is currently leading the five-match series 3-0 and will be gunning for a 5-0 clean sweep. Englishmen, on the other hand, will be playing for pride in the remaining two games.

The tourists have looked in poor form in the Ashes 2021-22 so far. Despite their lackluster performances, England will be itching to pull one back in Sydney. They are laced with the superstars who can change the course of the game on their own. England need to focus more on their batting more and build partnerships.

Sydney, pitch report

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground can be considered a good batting track. The batters are likely to get help from the surface early in the match while it has something to offer to the bowlers too. Seamers can expect some extra pace and bounce while the spinners can use the extra turn as the match progresses.

The team winning the toss should opt to bat first. It is believed that the surface will get slower and batting can become difficult towards the end.

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney records (Test)

Total matches played: 109

Matches won batting first: 47

Matches won batting second: 41

Average 1st Inns score: 317

Average 2nd Inns score: 313

Average 3rd Inns score: 313

Average 4th Inns score: 170

Highest Total: 700/7 (187.3) by India vs Australia

Lowest Total: 42/10 (37.3) by Australia vs England

Highest score chased: 288/2 (60.300) by Australia vs South Africa

Lowest score defended: 97/10 (107) by Australia vs England

