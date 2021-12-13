Ashes 2021-22: Alastair Cook Highlights England’s Lack of Preparation For Brisbane Test Rout Against Australia

England’s Ashes 2021-22 campaign got off to a disappointing start, as the visitors conceded a 0-1 lead in the five-match series to Australia at the Gabba. They not only lost the first Test of the series by nine wickets inside four days, but were also fined 100 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in Brisbane.

Former England captain Alastair Cook has highlighted the English team’s dismal performance in the first Ashes Test and said the lack of preparation was behind their unimpressive feat. The visiting team’s first-innings total of 147 set in motion for the hosts’ dominant victory, as they grabbed a 278-run lead in the first innings and had to chase only 20 runs to win the match in the last innings.

Highlighting England’s preparedness, Cook in his column in The Times wrote, they hardly played red-ball cricket prior to this series and also mentioned the bowling performance of Jack Leach and Ben Stokes.

“It’s a similar story for the bowlers. Neither Jack Leach nor Ben Stokes did much, if any, proper bowling in the English summer,” he wrote. “So, we shouldn’t be surprised by their struggles with the ball.”

All-rounder seamer Stokes and left-arm spinner Leach were the most expensive bowlers in the match. The duo leaked 167 runs in 25 overs collectively, with Leach also accounting for the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne.

Further in the article, Cook emphasised the importance of practice matches and stated how decisive they can be before such an important series. Notably, Cook was instrumental in England’s Ashes triumph of 2010-11 Down Under.

“This is critical stuff, especially when I think back to 2010-11. Yes, I had one of the most productive series of my life but in the first tour match, I had scores of 5 and 9,” England’s leading Test-run getter wrote. Underlining the importance, he mentioned that those first few innings helped him to “get the nerves and anxiety out of the way and my eye back in.”

“When no one in the England team has had that kind of preparation, you end up getting bowled out for 147,” he added. The current England squad had one practice game which was cut short due to persistent showers.

The second Test of the Ashes 2021-22 is a day-night pink-ball fixture that will start from December 16 at The Adelaide Oval.

