Ashes 2021-22: Aussie Music Legend Paul Kelly Pens Heart-warming Song to Honour Usman Khawaja

Australian batter Usman Khawaja has had a memorable week in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 edition. Although the fourth Ashes Test ended in a draw, the 35-year-old scripted history by scoring centuries in both innings of the fourth Test against arch-rivals England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The southpaw not only capped a sensational return to the Australian Test side after being called up since August 2019, but also became the first Aussie to score double centuries at the iconic SCG, since former Australian captain Rickey Ponting’s similar feat against South Africa in 2006.

Wishes poured in for the Ashes hero Khawaja from family, friends, fans and the cricketing fraternity on social media. However, the Aussie senior cricketer was in for a great surprise, as legendary singer-songwriter Paul Kelly, released a song paying tribute to the hero of SCG. An understandably thrilled Khawaja shared a video clip of the music icon paying a beautiful musical tribute to the dual centurion.

“An Australian legend. What an honour, Thank You, Paul Kelly,” he wrote, sharing the video. “Love the song, and the shirt,” he jokingly added. The 67-year-old song details the ups and downs of Khawaja’s cricket career while strumming a guitar. It also has references to Khawaja’s childhood friend and teammate David Warner.

Watch it here:

Notably, Uzzie (as Khawaja is called by teammates) also joins an elite company of cricketers to whom Kelly has dedicated songs to. The SCG hero is the third along with two other Aussie cricket legends Don Bradman and Shane Warner.

Khawaja had earlier admitted that he never expected to play for his country again but then proved everyone wrong as he captured the hearts of the nation with two magnificent hundreds on his home ground.

The five-match series stands 3-0 in favour of hosts Australia, who’ve retained the iconic urn. Cricket’s oldest rivals will clash in the fifth and final Ashes Test of the summer which starts in Hobart on Friday. Khawaja is expected to hold his spot in the playing 11.

