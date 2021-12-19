Ashes 2021-22: Birthday Boy Usman Khawaja Breaks Into 'Moon Walk' With Barmy Army | WATCH VIDEO

Usman Khawaja, who celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday, was seen shaking a leg with Barmy Army even as Australia continue to tighten screws on England. Khawaja, who was dropped for the second Test, was seen fielding on Fine Leg where he was in the good company of Barmy Army supporters. The Englishmen wanted some sort of engagement from the cricketer as it was his birthday. The Australian didn’t disappoint them, breaking into a moon walk. Watch the video below:

Usman Khawaja pulling out the shuffle for the Barmy Army! 👍👍 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/RD9b4Ws4ce— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2021

Fans were overjoyed to see him dance while the commentators couldn’t help but giggle when the whole affair was flashed on the giant screen. Khwaja has been one of the best Aussie batters but continue to warm the bench. Marcus Harris has been Justin Langer’s top choice and he was persisted with in the second Test in Adelaide. Recently Khawaja had revealed that how being ‘brown skinned’ made him the butt of jokes; growing up he had to face racial taunts.

“I was very different and that is held against you to some respect, and I saw it from time to time. I think part of it had to do with culture, part of it definitely had to do with some sort of systemic racism, and even part of it had to do some sort of bias. Because cricket, like any other game, it’s a game selected by people. And you’ve got some lovely people around cricket. Ninety-eight per cent of people that I dealt with in cricket were great people.”

“But whether you understand, or whether you like to admit it or not, there’s always a certain connection you have with someone who looks a bit more like you, who’s got similar cultural beliefs as you,” Khawaja told abc.net.au.

