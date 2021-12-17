Ashes 2021-22: 'Can't Have Sympathy for Jos Buttler' - Gilchrist's Critical Comment on England Keeper

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has said he can’t have too much sympathy for England ‘keeper Jos Buttler who was guilty of dropping two regulation catches on the opening day of the second Ashes Test, which allowed the hosts to close the day on 221 for 2.

Buttler had a great start to day one as he dived to his right to take the catch of Marcus Harris off Stuart Broad. But post that, he endured a horror day behind stumps as he dropped Marnus Labuschagne on 21 and 95 as Australia made 221/2 at stumps.

Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score and updates

“It’s just horrible and I felt almost sick in the stomach for him," Gilchrist said on SEN WA on Friday. “He’s such a nice guy, but at the end of the day he’s an English cricketer so we can’t have too much sympathy for him. He took an absolute screamer to get rid of Marcus Harris, it was one of the great wicket keeping catches and then he spilled a challenging but slightly easier one of Labuschagne when he was on 21."

Labuschagne finally ended up scoring a century (103 off 305 balls), falling to Ollie Robinson in the opening session on Day 2 of the day/night Test. By then Australia had notched up 245/3 in 98.4 overs and looked set for a big total as stand-in skipper Steve Smith was unbeaten on 31.

Skipper Pat Cummins is out of the second Test after he was deemed a close contact of a Covid-19 case on December 15.

Gilchrist put it on the lack of concentration on the part of Buttler.

ALSO READ | ‘Dhoni, Saha and DK’-Ravichandran Ashwin on Whose Best Among Top Three India Keepers

“But that one late in the evening (he dropped), I can only put it down to a lack of concentration. I don’t think England (wicketkeepers) have always suited Australian conditions, they have a fairly lazy style and technique compared to how we are taught as youngsters.

“It was a long, challenging day (for England) and it wasn’t the most entertaining stuff. He can’t have been fully focused prior to that delivery," added Gilchrist.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here