Ashes 2021-22: England Batters Made to Watch Replays of Their Own Dismissals-Report

England find themselves in some trouble as they stare at a whitewash in the ongoing Ashes after moral-dampening losses against Australia in the first two Tests. The whole team huddled around each other ahead of the third Test match which starts on Boxing Day in Melbourne, and the ‘Poms’ are in no mood to see a repeat of Adelaide where they fought valiantly only to lose the game an hour before scheduled close. The ‘Guardian’ reported that coach Chris Silverwood replayed 14 of the 20 wickets on the TV screen. He even highlighted the flaws of the batters, with respect to them leaving the balls outside the off-stump.

The report further states that all-rounder Ben Stokes was quite vocal in the meeting alongside Jos Buttler who batted stubbornly scoring 207-ball 26 to deny Australia a victory in Adelaide. When one individual said that the focus must be on the first 20 balls while playing in Australia, Buttler corrected him, saying the focus must not waver throughout the innings. He cited Marnus Labuschagne as an example and asked the players to learn from him. English pacer Mark Wood also spoke about the team meeting on Wednesday. He also mentioned the fact that the same mistakes kept on happening.

“We obviously review the game, things we could do better, things we’ve done well. But this was more a kick up the bum to say look we are 2-0 down now, the same mistakes keep on happening. It was a good discussion.” said Mark Wood, as quoted by The Guardian.

“If I’m brutally honest, it doesn’t feel in the dressing room that it’s a batters v bowlers thing, with all the batters in one corner giving a snidey talk about the bowlers and all the bowlers in the other corner talking about the batters. It’s not like that.” said the speedster while speaking about the dressing room atmosphere.

