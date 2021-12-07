Ashes 2021-22 Everything You Need to Know: Full Schedule, Squad And Venues, Broadcast Details

After fraught build-ups for both the teams, Australia and England will clash against each other in what is expected to be a thrilling five-match Ashes series starting December 8. The 2021-22 edition of The Ashes will be played on Australian soil who also hold the trophy. The hosts will be looking to retain the famous urn for a second successive series, two years after an entralling 2-2 draw in England.

The Ashes 2021-22 series will have a total of five Tests and all of them will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. The first Test gets underway from Wednesday at famous The Gabba in Brisbane. The final Test was scheduled to finish at the Perth Stadium but Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday announced that the fifth Test will be moved out of city due to Western Australia’s COVID-19 related restrictions. CA will name a replacement venue in the coming days.

Also Read: From Steve Smith to Ben Stokes, Five Players to Watch Out For

England currently hold the fifth spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 rankings. Joe Root will lead the English side as they hope to recover from a tough run against India in the last Test series. They were trailing 1-2 at home when the fifth match of the series was cancelled.

For Australia , their Test captain Tim Paine recently stepped down due to a texting controversy. Pacer Pat Cummins was named as a full-time captain, while former skipper Steve Smith will serve as Cummins’ deputy. They have not played Test cricket since January this year when they lost at home to India.

Also Read: 1st Test Live Streaming Details

Ashes 2021-22: Full schedule

1st Test: December 8-12 at The Gabba, Brisbane - 5:30 AM IST

2nd Test (Pink ball, day/night): Dec 16-20 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 9:30 AM IST

3rd Test: Dec 26-30 at MCG, Melbourne - 5:00 AM IST

4th Test: January 5-9, 2022 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 5:00 AM IST

Ashes 2021-22: Australia vs England Test squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

England: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Ashes 2021-22: Live Telecast and streaming

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Ashes 2021-22 cricket series. All the five Test matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in India. SonyLIV will live stream the Ashes cricket series in the sub-continent.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here