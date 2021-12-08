Ashes 2021-22: From Michael Vaughan to Pat Cummins, Everyone Was 'Shocked' to See England Bench Stuart Broad

The first Ashes 2021-22 Test commenced on Wednesday at the Gabba in Brisbane, and a few eyebrows were raised when the team sheets were released as England decided to drop experienced Stuart Broad from the playing XI. Twitter was abuzz with fans expressing astonishment at England think tank’s decision. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was also one of them.

The 47-year-old was “staggered" not to see Stuart Broad in England’s XI in the first Ashes Test as England played three specialist pacers in Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood, with all-rounder Ben Stokes being the fourth seam-bowling option.

“A juicy pitch at GABBA .. Done more than I have ever seen it in my time watching Ashes cricket .. Englands test batting for a long time hasn’t coped on these kind of pitches .. also staggered No Broad on this kind of surface," Vaughan tweeted after lousy weather forced early stumps.

A juicy pitch at GABBA .. Done more than I have ever seen it in my time watching Ashes cricket .. Englands test batting for a long time hasn’t coped on these kind of pitches .. also staggered No Broad on this kind of surface .. #Ashes— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 8, 2021

Former Australian cricket Mark Waugh also shared the same emotion, Reacting to Michael Vaughan. Waugh tweeted, “Shocked England batted first and left out both Anderson and Broad."

Shocked England batted first and left out both Anderson and Broad.‍♂️— Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) December 8, 2021

England’s all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson was already out of the first Test, with a reported ‘calf injury. So everyone was expecting to see Stuart Broad lead England’s pace attack.

After the teams were announced, England captain Root at the toss said, “it was a tough decision to make."

Australia’s new Test captain Pat Cummins was also shocked at the pair’s absence; he said, “I thought at least one of them would play in every game, if not both of them. We were surprised but they’ve got plenty of other bowlers to step in and pose us a challenge."

After England skipper Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat, the Australian pace bowling trio of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood ran riot to bundle the tourists out in just 50.1 overs.

In his first game as Test captain since taking over from Tim Paine, Cummins claimed 5-38, while Starc took 2-35 and Hazlewood 2-42 as the English batters failed to adapt to the bounce and movement of a Gabba green top.

Rain in Brisbane washed out the final session, denying their pace attack an opportunity to operate on a green-tinged wicket in overcast conditions.

“It is a dream start. It was not a bad toss to lose. Starc started off nicely, all bowlers did their job and to keep England under 150 is something to be proud of. It was nice to take a fifer," said Cummins during the virtual press conference.

