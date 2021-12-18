Ashes 2021-22: Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar to Reach Huge Milestone

England Test captain Joe Root on Saturday surpassed former Indian batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar to achieve a massive feat in the longest format of the game. After thrashing Michael Vaughan’s 19-year-old record of most runs in the calendar year for England, Root went ahead of the India legend’s tally.

Gavaskar held the record of most Test runs – 1555 – in the year 1979 while Tendulkar scored 1562 runs in 2010 to go past the former India captain. However, Root on Saturday played a solid 62-run knock against England on the third day of the ongoing Adelaide Test, taking his tally to 1606 runs, with three more innings left in 2021.

With this feat, the England Test captain currently stands fifth among players with most Test runs in a calendar year.

Earlier during the second innings of the Ashes 2021-22 opener in Brisbane, Root scored 89 off 165 deliveries to break Vaughan’s record. He also went past the likes of past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara, and current Australia head coach Justin Langer’s highest runs in a calendar year.

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf presently holds the record for most Test runs in a calendar year. He had scored 1,788 runs in 11 matches in the year 2006. Former West Indies captain and batting great Vivian Richards (1,710 in 11 matches; 1976) is next on the list.

