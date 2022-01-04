Ashes 2021-22 Live Cricket Streaming: When And Where to Watch Australia vs England, 4th Test on TV And Online

After Melbourne, the Ashes 2021-22 action now moves to Sydney. Sydney Cricket Ground will play host for the fourth Test between England and Australia. There is no such significance of the remaining two matches as Australia have already retained the trophy for the second consecutive time.

The host were lethal in the first three games as they scored big victories to take an unassailable lead of 3-0. The team to play with the same momentum and zeal to cause a whitewash. Australia will be missing the services of their star batter Travis Head as he has tested positive for coronavirus.

England, on the other hand, need to do some damage control in the remaining two matches. The visitors will hope to put up their best performance to reduce the margin of their defeat in the series. The major challenge for the team will be facing the Australian seamers who have caused a lot of damage so far.

England have already announced their playing XI. They have made just one change in their playing XI by including Stuart Broad in place of an injured Ollie Robinson.

When will the Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 4th Test start?

The match will be played from Wednesday, January 5.

Where will the Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 4th Test be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 4th Test begin?

The match will begin at 05:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 4th Test match?

Australia vs England match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 4th Test match?

Australia vs England match is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Australia probable playing XI against England: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk)

England probable playing XI against Australia: Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood

