Ashes 2021-22: Nasser Hussain Lauds England After Thrilling Draw in Sydney

Former England captain Nasser Hussain is impressed with the manner in which Joe Root’s men dig deep to eke out a draw against Australia in the Sydney Test of the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 on Sunday.

England avoided a clean sweep in the Ashes after James Anderson and Stuart Broad survived the final moments on Day 5 of the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Though the visitors continuously faced pressure from the Australian bowling attack and the removal of Jack Leach two overs before the scheduled end of play, Anderson and Broad combined stave off the final 12 deliveries. Chasing 388 in the fourth innings, England ended with 270/9.

The confidence with which England took on Australia after trailing 0-3 has been impressive. Hussain lauded them for the defiant display even after what has transpired during the tour.

Writing In his column for The Daily Mail, Hussain stated that Root and company did a commendable job and the efforts deserve praise as the team was able to draw the match amidst injuries and the coaching staff affected with COVID-19.

Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Jonny Bairstow were dealing with injuries but carried on despite that. Hussain though feared another hammering when England were four down for mere 36 runs in the first innings.

This was the seventh time when England’s tenth-wicket partnership has saved the day for them.

For Hussain, it was opener Zak Crawley who stole the limelight on Sunday. He went on to shed light on Crawley’s 77 runs, stating that his timing and shot selection were just flawless. He added that the youngster showed the blueprint to batting in Australia.

“You cannot have a top three that are purely looking to survive. You have to counter-punch, look to be aggressive and attack these Aussies," Nasser wrote

The final Test match of Ashes 2021-22 will get underway from January 14, at The Bellerive Oval.

