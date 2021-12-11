Ashes 2021-22: Nathan Lyon Scripts History, Picks Up His 400th Wicket in Test Cricket - WATCH

Ace Australia spinner Nathan Lyon on Saturday got his name etched in the record books of the gentlemen’s game. The off-spinner became the 17th cricketer to go past the tally of 400 wickets in the longest format of the game. He is only the third Australian bowler, after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to reach this milestone.

Lyon achieved the feat on the fourth day of the ongoing first Ashes Test in Gabba. On Saturday morning, he dismissed Dawid Malan for 82 and ended the long wait for his 400th Test scalp.

The 17th man to reach 400 Test wickets.Nathan Lyon joins elite company 🐐 pic.twitter.com/5J2Q19pXJA — ICC (@ICC) December 10, 2021

The incident happened in the 73rd over of the England innings. Malan stepped out and looked to defend but was beaten by the turn. The ball took a thick inside edge onto the pad and popped up towards Marnus Labuschagne at the silly mid-off. The latter took an easy catch, leading to a jubilant celebration for Nathan Lyon.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for… Nathan Lyon gets his 400th test wicket! 🔥📺 Watch Day 4 of the #Ashes on Ch 501 or stream on @kayosports: https://t.co/dCg00JiKH5✍️: https://t.co/gY0lbuhljb🔢 Match Centre: https://t.co/TusSYYUzPn pic.twitter.com/Rs933rFpgy — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 10, 2021

The off-spinner managed to break the rock-solid partnership of 162 runs between Malan and Root that led England’s fightback on the third day of the ongoing Test. Lyon went on to bag a four-wicket haul as the visitors were bowled out for 295, setting an easy target of 20 runs for the hosts.

Lyon, who registered the figures of 4 for 91, was the 17th overall in international cricket, a list topped by Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800 between 1992 and 2010.

Lyon is now Australia’s third-leading wicket-taker in Test cricket. Spin legend Shane Warne leads the charts with 708 scalps while former bowling great McGrath is second with 563 scalps. Dennis Lillee (355) and Mitchell Johnson (313) are fourth and fifth on the list, respectively.

