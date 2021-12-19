Ashes 2021-22: Ollie Robinson Bowls Off Spin in Adelaide | WATCH VIDEO

The second Ashes Test in Adelaide saw some bizarre scenes as pacer Ollie Robinson turned spinner. The incident happened during Australia’s second innings with the score reading 79/4 as the Englishman tried his hand in spinning the ball. In fact he was forced to bowl spin as England haven’t fielded a spinner in Adelaide learning from the gaffe they made in Brisbane where they played Jack Leach and he bombed.

This meant the skipper had to bowl off spins so that England improve their over rate. Later on Robinson also tried his hands in bowling spin. Although, he didn’t look effective, it would have surely boosted their over rate which seemed to be lagging.

Australia’s Lead Over 400

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head knuckled down to take the second Ashes Test further away from England on Sunday after Australia lost three early wickets in a lively start to day four at the Adelaide Oval.

With England captain Joe Root initially missing after injuring himself while warming up, the hosts resumed their second innings at 45 for one and reached 134 for four at the end of the first session in the day-night Test.

It stretched their lead to 371 after England suffered a batting collapse on Saturday and were all out for 236 in reply to Australia’s 473 for nine declared.

First-innings century-maker Labuschagne was not out 31 and Head, who hit 152 in the opening Test at Brisbane, was unbeaten on 45 after Australia lost three wickets for seven runs early in the session.

Interim skipper Steve Smith could have gone for the jugular and enforced the follow-on on Saturday, but opted to send in his batsmen to build an unassailable advantage.

