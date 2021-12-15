Ashes 2021-22 Playing XIs: Check Out The Team Updates For Australia vs England Day-Night Test in Adelaide

The high-profile Ashes 2021-22 series action shifts to Adelaide where Australia will look to make it 2-0 against England. The upcoming second of the five-match Test series will be a day-and-night affair.

The first Test of the five-match Ashes 2021-22 series saw Pat Cummins’ Australia draw the first blood as they defeated the tourists by nine wickets on the fourth day at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. After electing to bat first, England were bundled out for a paltry 147 in 50.1 overs. Cummins returned with a fifer on his captaincy debut.

The hosts responded with 425-all out with Travis Head’s scoring 152. England in their second essay offered some resistance, with Dawid Malan (82) and Root (89) putting on a solid third-wicket partnership.

However, their dismissals on the fourth day morning session led to England’s downfall and eventually they were bundled for 297. Nathan Lyon, chipped in with four scalps and reached a personal milestone of 400 Test wickets in the fourth innings of the Gabba Test.

After the break, the hosts chased down the target of 20 in 5.1 overs to go 1-0 up in an emphatic fashion.

Shifting the focus to the second Test at Adelaide Oval, Australia have named their eleven with one change - Jhye Richardson replacing injured Josh Hazlewood.

Hazlewood has been sidelined for the Pink-ball Test due to a side strain injury.

England have named a 12-man squad and refrained from confirming their final eleven. Despite the horror show at Brisbane, Root will have James Anderson and Stuart Broad fit and available hoping to produce some magic with the pink ball.

They have retained spinner Jack Leach, while Chris Woakes may have to make way to accommodate either of the veteran pacers.

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the match on Sony Sports Network channels and can live stream it through SonyLIV app and website.

Here is a look at the Australia’s eleven vs England’s probable XI

Australia XI vs England: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

England probable 11 against Australia: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes/Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood/James Anderson, Jack Leach

