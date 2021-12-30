Ashes 2021-22: Referee David Boon to Miss Fourth Test After Testing Positive For Covid

Match referee David Boon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available for the fourth Ashes test in Sydney from January 5, Cricket Australia said.

Boon, who is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, would be replaced by Steve Bernard, a New South Wales-based member of the international panel of referees, CA added.

Also Read: Silverwood to Miss Sydney Test After Covid Case in Family

“Boon will remain in Melbourne and in-line with Victorian state government health guidelines will continue quarantining for 10 days," CA said in a statement.

Boon will remain in Melbourne, where he will complete 10 days quarantine, and is expected to be available for the fifth test between Australia and England in Hobart, which begins on Jan. 14.

Also Read: Australia Face Selection Headache Ahead of 4th Test

Amid a growing number of infections in Australia, Thursday’s Big Bash meeting between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars has been postponed after a member of the Stars support staff returned a positive test.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here