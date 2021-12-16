Ashes 2021-22: 'Spiderman' Jos Buttler Takes an Insane Catch in Adelaide Pink-ball Test, WATCH

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler took a one-handed stunner on the first day of the Adelaide Pink-Ball Test on Thursday in the early stages of the match. Opting to bat first, Australia lost its first wicket in the eighth over of the match when Buttler dived to to right to hold on to the ball which was destined for four of not for the 31-year-old cricketer.

Marcus Harris, facing Stuart Broad wanted to play one between the wicketkeeper and the leg gully but poor timing from the batter meant an edge carried through towards the keeper and anticipating the ball, Buttler made no mistake as grabbed the ball at a full stretch.

WATCH:

Having learnt from his mistake, Joe Root opted for both Stuart Broad and James Anderson for the second Ashes Test and the veteran duo did not disappoint.

Broad accounted for Warner seven times on a horror Ashes tour of England in 2019 made a massive appeal for lbw on his first ball to the 35-year-old, who has been nursing bruised ribs.

Warner survived, but both Broad and Anderson were hitting the seam, causing all sorts of trouble.

Marcus Harris never looked comfortable and was given out lbw to Broad after making just three, only to see the decision overturned on review. But eight balls later he fluffed a pull shot off a Broad short-ball as Buttler took a ‘Superman’ catch.

This is how Twitter reacted to this stunning effort:

Someone who is not watching this match will think that it’s a YouTube ThumbnailWarra grab Jos Buttler pic.twitter.com/mNMUO9KZEX— Rish (@Rishabh__18) December 16, 2021

Buttler is exceptional with bat and this time with the gloves also.#Ashes https://t.co/0usSodyuEv— Adee Cheema (@AdeeCheema) December 16, 2021

Australia were dealt a major blow ahead of the start of the Test as their newly appointed Test skipper Pat Cummins had to sit out after coming in close contact with a covid-positive person. Michael Neser replaced Cummins for a Test where they are also without the injured Josh Hazlewood.

His absence elevated Smith to captain for the first time since being axed over a ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here