Ashes 2021-22: Stuart Broad Plays 150th Test; Here Are The Others to Achieve The Feat

On Thursday, Stuart Broad became the tenth player to play 150 Test matches. The England seamer has come a long way after being hit for six sixes by India’s Yuvraj Singh in World T20 2007. He held himself together and produces class performances over the years to establish himself in this English lineup. Well, on this occasion, we take a look at a select few who played 150 on more Test matches in their entire career.

Sachin Tendulkar (India): One of the masters of the game, Tendulkar was known as a god amongst his fans. In his entire career which lasted for 25 years, Tendulkar accounted for 15,921 matches in 200 games. He made his debut against Pakistan back in 1989 and played his final match against West Indies at his hometown Mumbai in 2013.

Ricky Ponting (Australia): One of the most hated cricketers, Ricky Ponting saw highs and lows in Australian cricket. He amassed 13,378 runs majority of them coming at the crucial position of number three. He also slammed 41 hundred in his entire career which last for more than a decade. He made his debut in 1995 with the final Test match coming in 2012 against South Africa.

Steve Waugh(Australia): Known as the father of mental disintegration, Waugh led Australia in modern-day cricket with a lot of poise. He accounted for 10,927 runs in 168 Test matches in a career that began in 1985 and ended in 2004.

James Anderson(England): Still going strong, Anderson has so far represented England in 167 Test matches. His Test debut came back in 2003 against Zimbabwe, and his final game is not in sight as of now. He has been the greatest servant of English cricket with 632 Test wickets to his name.

Jacques Kallis (South Africa): One of the greatest all-rounders, Kallis played 166 Tests for South Africa, accounting for 13,289 runs and 292 Test wickets. His career spanned from 1995-2013.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies): Known for his bizarre batting stance, Chanderpaul remained a rock in Windies middle-order alongside Ramnaresh Sarwan and Brian Lara. In a career that spanned from 1994-2015, he scored 11,867 in 164 Test matches.

Rahul Dravid (India): Current head coach of Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid was known as ‘The Wall’ among the fans thanks to his superb knocks against then World Champions Australia. His knocks of 233 in Adelaide and 270 vs Pakistan in Rawalpindi will be fresh among Indian cricket fans. In a career spanning 1996-2012, he scored 13,288 runs.

Alastair Cook (England): One of the finest England openers, Alastair Cook redefined Test match batting which was akin to stonewalling. His superb performance in India saw his team lifting their first title in the country after a gap of 28 years. He scored 12,472 runs in 161 matches in a career that began in 2006 and ended in 2018.

Alan Border (Australia): Border scored 11,174 runs in 156 games for Australia. He led them to 1987 World Cup and the fortunes of the Aussie side changed after that tournament. His Test debut came 1978 and final Test in 1994.

