Ashes 2021-22: Stuart Broad Yells at Roving Camera; Reminds Fans of Virat Kohli

England pacer Stuart Broad did something in the ongoing fifth Ashes Test which made people take note as it resembled—sort of—what Virat Kohli did at Cape Town. Broad, as he was running in to bowl, saw the Rover (spider camera) moving which distracted the bowler. He stopped in his stride and screamed : ‘Stop moving the robot.’ This reminded fans of Virat Kohli who had targeted the home broadcasters Supersport while screaming at the stump mic just two days ago. Fans reacted soon, comparing Broad to Kohli. Some even suggested that likening Kohli to Broad may not be the best thing to do.

Should’ve told that to the stump mic. Seen that recently.— Hisham (@DRSisdrunk) January 15, 2022

This one, Board had every right to complain.With Kohil, accusing SuperSport in South Africa for what happened after the DRS overturned decision was absolutely disgraceful.— Robbie Thornton (@RobbieThornton) January 15, 2022

Who is wrong now even broad has done a kohli now….— SaiCricfan️ (@SaiKris75286313) January 15, 2022

First time I’ve ever seen the bowler pull out because something is moving behind the batsmen this is so spoilt.— Ben Beech (@BenBeech22) January 15, 2022

Stuart Broad’s hatred of robots will serve us well in the upcoming technology wars. #Ashes— Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) January 15, 2022

The rover be like:I’d move anyway coz My area of coverage is ‘broad’ !! — Mirza Nomaan (@Nkashrafi) January 15, 2022

Virat Kohli venting out his agony on South African broadcasters through stump mic has become one of the hottest issues in the cricketing world. A hawk-eye prediction, that showed an unusual bounce of the ball, gave Dean Elgar a life on the third day of the Cape Town Test but it left the Indian camp fuming.

Besides the Indian skipper, the likes of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal began to slam SuperSport – the official broadcaster of the series – right away and their words were clearly heard on the stump mic.

