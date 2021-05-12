Ashes 2021-22: The SCG Will Not Host The Ashes Finale For The First Time In 26 Years

Breaking from tradition, for the first time in 26 years the Ashes Finale will not be hosted by the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground when England travel Down Under at the end of the year for the 2021-22 Ashes. Perth will take that honour from Sydney and host the fifth and final Test of the series somewhere around mid-January.

The New Year Ashes Test at the SCG is one of the most anticipated events in the international cricket calendar and marks the end of the series. But in a major shake-up, while the harbour city has retained its fixture, it will not be the climax of the Ashes with the new stadium in Perth being chosen as the venue instead.

It will also be the latest finish to an Ashes series since 1994-95.

The first four Tests would be held in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney before the Perth Test starting from the 14th of January. The MCG will host the traditional Boxing Day Test while the SCG will get the conventional New Years Test.

Australia will start their home season with a one-off Test against Afghanistan in Hobart which will act as a warm up for the marquee series.

A number of big Australian superstars such as David Warner, Pat Cummins and Steven Smith will barely be out of quarantine after playing the World T20 in India in October-November and will miss the initial part of the Sheffield Shield tournament. Players like Cummins and Smith would be short of match practice in first-class cricket with no games in the format for eight months.

However, Test specialists such as Nathan Lyon and Tim Paine will undergo the full preparation in red-ball cricket and take part in the Sheffield Shield scheduled to start from the 14th of September.

Australia is slated to play a limited overs series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand post the Ashes in January.

The last Ashes series was held in England in 2019 and ended in a 2-2 draw with Australia regaining the Urn.

