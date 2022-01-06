Ashes 2021-22: Usman Khawaja's Family Reacts to His Comeback Century | WATCH

Usman Khawaja, who was spending time on the sidelines, finally made the best of his opportunity as he registered a century against arch-rivals England in the fourth Ashes Test match in Sydney. Khawaja paid tribute to his Pakistani heritage as he drew a line under years of heartbreak following his sacking during the 2019 Ashes tour of England, posting 137 in his team’s 416 for eight declared.

And the century has him in line to return to the country of his birth with the Australian touring side in March, 30 months after seeming to have played his final Test.

“I have been living the Australian dream. My parents came over here from Pakistan to give our family a better life," Khawaja said.

The moment was recorded for the camera when Khawaja slammed the century with his wife waving from the stands. She picked their daughter up which was snapped up by a number of snappers in the stadium.

“To come all the way out here and I am representing Australia in our national sport, it’s something which I absolutely love doing.

“I’ve gone through a lot of hard times, broken down a lot of barriers to get to where I am right now and I think it’s something that people can relate to that and they can see it.

“And the love I received out here today it was something special; something I will never forget."

The elegant 35-year-old left-hander, who notched 171 against England in the last Sydney Ashes Test in 2018, produced another stylish knock Thursday.

Khawaja Ton Put England in Spot

Usman Khawaja returned to haunt England Thursday with a stylish century four years after plundering another big Ashes hundred at the same ground as Australia took a firm grip of the fourth Test in Sydney.

The Pakistan-born Khawaja, playing his first Test since the 2019 Ashes series in England in place of Covid-isolated Travis Head, was at his unflappable best in compiling 137 off 260 balls to put Australia in charge after a declaration at 416 for eight.

Nathan Lyon smoked Stuart Broad for six over mid-wicket to prompt captain Pat Cummins to end the innings and give Australia’s pace attack seven overs at the weary Englishmen who had toiled for 134 overs in the field. Mitchell Starc was 34 not out at the declaration.

(With agencies)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here