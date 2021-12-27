Ashes 2021-22: Wild Scenes as 100 Fans Ejected From Melbourne Cricket Ground

Things went out of control at the Melbourne Cricket Ground stands during the ongoing Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test between Australia and England. Around 70,000 fans poured in at the historic venue to watch Australia bowlers decimate England but exactly 100 of them were thrown out by the local police on Sunday for their unruly behaviour.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the Victorian Police had to escort several spectators out of MCG for their drinking beer out of their shoe, swearing and excessive drinking. While the fans crossing the line were ejected, there were no major arrests.

Heavy police presence at the venue though continued on the second day as well.

Meanwhile, dark clouds are hanging over the Ashes series after covid outbreak in the England camp. The start of the play on Monday was delayed by 30 minutes with cricketers and other officials asked to stay at their team hotel.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said, “Cricket Australia has been informed that two members of the England cricket team’s support staff and two of their family members have returned a positive COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test. The affected individuals are currently isolating."

However, despite the covid drama, both players and officials are confident of the remainder of the series going ahead.

Australia opener Marcus Harris said, “There are going to be hiccups. It’s the world we live in. We can get games played. Issues arise but there are things in place and everyone is trying their hardest to make sure the games are played. I think we will find a way to get it done."

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley says there’s no need to change current plans. “We just need to remain calm and get the facts. Everyone needs to follow the medical advice. On that basis, we keep going," Hockley said

