Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: David Warner Gifts Gloves to Lucky Young Fan After 95-run Knock Against England - Watch

Australia opener David Warner has won several hearts with an excellent gesture towards a young fan on Day 1 of the day-night Adelaide Test of Ashes 2021/22 on Thursday. Warner continued his great form with the bat in the crucial 2nd Test match against England as he scored 95 runs off 167 balls which was laced with 11 boundaries. It was his second back-to-back 90-plus score in the ongoing Ashes.

The swashbuckling opener was dismissed by ace England all-rounder Ben Stokes in the 65th over. The southpaw tried to play the big shot to reach the three-figure mark and was caught by Stuart Broad. A visibly frustrated Warner walked back towards the pavilion. On the way towards the dressing room, he gifted his batting gloves to a young boy who was standing in the stands. After receiving the special gift, the kid was very happy.

Cricket Australia also posted the video of the same on their Instagram profile and wrote: “Day = made! That’s one lucky fan! #Ashes."

Meanwhile, on Day 1, England discipline and accuracy restricted Australia in an attritional first session to just 45 runs, where Harris fell.

The opener never looked comfortable and after surviving an lbw review lasted just eight more balls before fluffing a pull shot off Broad, in his 150th Test, that wicketkeeper Buttler took with a flying catch. Harris also flopped in Brisbane and is now under pressure to hold onto his place.

The headband-wearing Broad accounted for Warner seven times on a horror Ashes tour of England in 2019 and he made a massive, but unsuccessful, appeal for lbw on his first ball to the 35-year-old, who was nursing bruised ribs.

The usually flamboyant Warner dug in, surviving two reviews before hammering a loose Chris Woakes.

At stumps, Warner and Marnus Labuschagne 90s put Australia in a strong position. The hosts were 221/2 in 89 overs with Labuschagne (95*) and Steve Smith (18*) at the crease.

Things were chaotic for Australia before the start of the match. Regular captain Pat Cummins was ruled out after being deemed close contact of a Covid-19 case. It brought Steve Smith back as the captain for the first time since 2018.

