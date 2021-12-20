Ashes, 2nd Test: Getting my First Ashes Century Was Terrific, Says Marnus Labuschagne

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne expressed happiness over getting his first Ashes century, but was sad over not converting it into a big knock. Labuschagne was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for his knocks of 103 and 51 in Australia’s 275-run win over England at the Adelaide Oval. The victory meant that Australia are now 2-0 up in the five-match series.

“We played well this Test match and didn’t take our foot off the peddle. Getting my first Ashes ton was terrific and I was disappointed that I didn’t make it a big one despite a few chances," said Labuschagne in the post-match presentation ceremony.

ALSO READ | ‘Probably Drafted by Ahmedabad’: Chopra Picks IND Spinner Who’ll be ‘Very Expensive’ in IPL 2022 Auction

He also talked about some lines of self-motivation while batting during both innings.

“I do a bit of self-talk, especially when I congratulated myself on playing the bouncer by Stokes, as opposed to the one before that I played poorly," he said.

Labuschagne was appreciative of his 172-run partnership with opener David Warner in the first innings.

“We really stuck it out there, and Davey batted very well and put the pressure on the bowlers. I tried to absorb the pressure and if you have a combination like that out there, it hands us the advantage," said Labuschagne.

ALSO READ | ‘I’ve Full Belief’: Ex-India Stumper Explains How Virat Kohli Can ‘Revive his Test Career Afresh’

The 27-year-old signed off by praising the performances of debutant Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson, who walked into the playing eleven in place of Josh Hazlewood (injured) and Pat Cummins (deemed close contact of a COVID-19 patron at a restaurant).

“I have played with Neser and played with Jhye in Shield cricket only weeks ago, and they have a unique set of skills - like Neser hits the stumps, for instance. It was great to have two bowlers out and still be able to dominate this Test match," he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here