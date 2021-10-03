Ashes Means A Lot To A Lot of People: Andrew Strauss Urges England Players to Get on the Plane

Former England Test captain Sir Andrew Strauss urged England players who are thinking about pulling out of the Ashes tour to Australia due to ‘bubble fatigue’ to think again and get on the plane.

“To me, the Ashes need to go ahead," Strauss was quoted as saying in the Daily Mail.

“We are learning to live with Covid in this country and Australia is in a slightly different place. But the Ashes means a lot to a lot of people, and some of them are people that are going through a tough time themselves.

“It defies belief that all these other sports are taking place and that the Ashes doesn’t take place. There is a way of making it happen and I think we are moving in the right direction. I think there will be accommodations made and that families will get out there.

“Personally, I think if you are selected on an Ashes tour, you should go. An Ashes tour is not the one to pull out of, in my opinion. But I understand that everyone sees things slightly differently," he added.

‘But I think that between Cricket Australia, the Australian government and the ECB, they will find a way that works for both the players and their families.’

The England players will get more details of the quarantine and living conditions by for their 11-week tour on Sunday.

