Ashes Will Be ‘Even Bigger’ After World Cup Title: Joe Root

The whole of United Kingdom is rejoicing England’s first-ever World Cup triumph. Test skipper Joe Root believes the upcoming Ashes will be ‘even bigger’ close of the heels of this historic victory.
The 2019 World Cup winners didn't get an open top bus tour around the streets of London to celebrate their title in the biggest victory for the nation since the 2005 Ashes series. The World Champions instead opted for a low-key public event at The Oval on Monday (July 15).
"There's been a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes to make sure we're ready when that comes around," Root was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"It always is so special: the atmosphere; the two weeks leading in; the way it builds; the way the guys get excited about it. It's like no other series in Test cricket. I'm really looking forward to it. It'll be massive. Especially on the back of this. It will make it even bigger,” the England Test skipper added.
Root insisted there would be no hangover for the ODI players that transition to red-ball will begin immediately with England facing Ireland in a four-day Test at Lord's from July 24 before the first Ashes Test starts on August 1 at Edgbaston.
"We couldn't be in a better place, really," Root said, as England defeated Australia in the World Cup semifinals at Edgbaston last week.
"Having achieved what we've achieved here, there will be talk about us going one step better and picking ourselves up off the back of it. But ultimately the confidence this will give the guys to take into a series like that — especially the way we've played against Australia at Edgbaston in that semi — the guys involved will relish that and want more of that,” the 28-year-old added.
"The feeling of euphoria we felt at that ground and yesterday. To experience all that again is very exciting. Ashes cricket always has a different edge to it and that in itself will get everyone going,” Root said.
England's chief selector Ed Smith and his assistant James Taylor as well as assistant coach Paul Farbrace on Monday made the journey to Canterbury where the England Lions side is playing an Australian XI in a first-class match.
Sam Curran starred for the Lions in the morning session of day two, taking five wickets to finish with six for the innings as the Australian XI lost their last six wickets for 17 runs.
England are expected to name their squad to face Ireland on Wednesday with World Cup star Jason Roy widely expected to receive a Test call-up while several players key to the Ashes campaign are likely to be rested.
England will hold a training camp this weekend that will also include players earmarked for the Ashes, with the likes of Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes tipped to be rested from the Ireland match while Mark Wood and Jofra Archer are battling injuries.
Archer had been taking pain-killing injections throughout the back end of the World Cup to overcome a side injury, while Mark Wood picked up a side complaint during Sunday’s World Cup final.
James Anderson is also an unlikely starter for the Ireland Test match following his calf injury playing for Lancashire in the County Championship 10 days ago.
Having seen four years' worth of planning in the nation's first 50-over world title, Root says adding the Ashes on top would be the icing on the cake.
"It would be the pinnacle. It's what we set out to do at the start of the year … two to three years, actually," Root said.
"And we're halfway there. A lot of hard work to go but hopefully we can do that."
