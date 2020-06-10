Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Ashish Nehra Battled Fragile Body to Keep Bouncing Back as White-Ball Master: VVS Laxman

V.V.S. Laxman on Wednesday paid tribute to Ashish Nehra, saying the former left-arm pacer battled a fragile body

IANS |June 10, 2020, 1:17 PM IST
Ashish Nehra Battled Fragile Body to Keep Bouncing Back as White-Ball Master: VVS Laxman

V.V.S. Laxman on Wednesday paid tribute to Ashish Nehra, saying the former left-arm pacer, despite having a fragile body, battled through the pain barrier to keep bouncing back as a white-ball master.

"A fragile body suggested a brief pace-bowling career, but Ashish Nehra battled through the pain barrier to keep bouncing back as a white-ball master," Laxman said in a tweet.

"Repeated comebacks from injury were rewarded with a World Cup winner's medal in 2011 and a fitting farewell aged 38," he added.

Nehra, who made his international debut in February 1999, played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is in which he scalped 44, 157 and 34 wickets respectively.

He still holds the record for registering best figures in a World Cup by an Indian bowler. During the 2003 World Cup, Nehra returned with figures of 6/23 against England in Durban.

Nehra bid adieu to international cricket in November 2017. He also played 88 IPL matches, in which he picked 106 wickets, with best figures of 4/10.

ashish nehravvs laxman

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more