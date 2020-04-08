Ashish Nehra Believes IPL '100 Percent Possible' If Normalcy Returns by October
The deadly contagion has claimed nearly 150 Indian lives apart from causing more than 80,000 global deaths that have forced countries, including India, to go under lockdown in their bid to flatten the curve.
Ashish Nehra Believes IPL '100 Percent Possible' If Normalcy Returns by October
The deadly contagion has claimed nearly 150 Indian lives apart from causing more than 80,000 global deaths that have forced countries, including India, to go under lockdown in their bid to flatten the curve.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings