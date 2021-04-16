Ashish Nehra Questions Rishabh Pant, Asks Why R Ashwin Didn't Bowl 4 Overs

After a 3-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra questioned why Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant made the call to pull Ravichandran Ashwin off the field instead of allowing him to stay for his intended four overs. The off-spinner conceded just 14 runs in his three overs at an economy of 4.7., before being switched out for Australian teammate, Marcus Stoinis.

Stoinis’ one-over switch-out turned out to be the exact game-changing push that the Rajasthan side needed, as an influx of hat-trick boundaries rushed in from batsman David Miller’s efforts. This came as a total change of pace after the Royals had lost at least half their batters in the first ten overs. Nehra opined that this over is where Ashwin’s presence would have made all the difference for the losing side.

“Ravichandran Ashwin bowled just three overs. In the chase of 148-run target, there was a phase when Rajasthan Royals had lost 5 top-order batters and two left-handers – David Miller and Rahul Tewatia – were at the crease. You could have used Ashwin then,” he told Cricbuzz.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

In Nehra’s view, Pant’s decision would have been justified, if there had been right-handed Sanju Samson or Riyan Parag at the crease. Stoinis’ efforts were duly wasted on the left-handed duo of Miller and Rahul Tewatia.

“So rather than handing one over to Marcus Stoinis, under such circumstances, I would have preferred to go with Ashwin. If it was Riyan Parag or Sanju Samson at the crease with an asking rate was 9-10 runs per over and you didn’t give an over to Ravi Ashwin thinking that he might get hit for 2-3 sixes, that’s a completely different thing.”

Ashwin’s halted four overs would have been the make-or-break difference for the Delhi Capitals’ side.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here