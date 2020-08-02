Ashish Nehra Recalls How Shahid Afridi & Shoaib Akhtar Came to His Rescue During 2011 WC Semis
Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has revealed how Pakistan players Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar helped him secure tickets for the semi-final between India and Pakistan in the 2011 World Cup. Nehra found it impossible to get the tickets for the Mohali match for his family, but both the Pakistani Players helped him.
