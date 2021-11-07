Ashish Nehra Thinks This Cricketer Would be a Good Choice to Replace Virat Kohli as India's T20I Skipper

Tonight’s Afghanistan vs New Zealand match’s result will tell us if we will see Virat Kohli leading the Indian team in T20Is anymore after Monday or not. A win here for New Zealand would send India packing even before they play their last T20 World Cup match on Monday against Namibia.

Virat Kohli had announced that he would step down as captain of the Indian T20 team before the T20 World Cup. Since then, experts, pundits and fans have been debating on who should take over the reins from the 33-year-old cricketer. While Virat’s deputy Rohit Sharma is the most-backed name, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant’s name has also popped up in the conversation.

Now, joining the debate, former India pacer Ashish Nehra has opined who should succeed Kohli. Ashish Nehra believes Jasprit Bumrah would be an excellent candidate to replace Kohli as the T20 captain because he is a part of the playing XI across formats.

“Apart from Rohit Sharma, we are hearing the names of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. Pant has travelled around the world, carried drinks, and was even dropped from the team a few times. Rahul was recalled to the Test side after Mayank Agarwal got injured. As Ajay (Jadeja) said, he (Bumrah) understands the game quite well. He is also in the playing XI in all formats. It’s nowhere written in the rule book that pacers can’t be captains," Nehra said during a discussion on Cricbuzz.

According to multiple reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce India’s next T20 captain in the coming week when they announce the squads for three T20Is, followed by two Tests against New Zealand.

The T20 series starts on November 17, with Jaipur hosting the first T20I match. Ranchi will host the second T20I on November 19 and Kolkata the third November 21. The two-match Test series starts from November 25 in Kanpur, with Mumbai hosting the second and the final Test from December 3.

This series will also be the first assignment for Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

