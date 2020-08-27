Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 13, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Nicosia XI Fighters CC (decided to field)
Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

2ND INN

Riyaan CC

115/6 (10.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC*

38/1 (4.5)

Nicosia XI Fighters CC need 78 runs in 31 balls at 15.09 rpo

Ashok Dinda Free to Play for Another State as CAB Gives NOC

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Wednesday gave Ashok Dinda a No Objection Certificate (NOC) so that the veteran Bengal pacer can play for any other state.

IANS |August 27, 2020, 9:47 AM IST
Ashok Dinda

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Wednesday gave Ashok Dinda a No Objection Certificate (NOC) so that the veteran Bengal pacer can play for any other state.

Dinda, who has played 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, had earlier declared that he would sign up to play for a new team in the 2020-21 domestic season.

Bengal had dropped Dinda, 36, midway through the 2019-20 season after a fallout with bowling coach Ranadeb Bose.

"We are sure that you would certainly perform well for the team that you intend to play for since there is still a lot of cricket left in you," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said in a letter to Dinda.

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
