Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape, and Sulakshana Naik Named in BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the appointment of a 3-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that will also pick the national selectors; posts that are vacant after the sacking of the Chetan Sharma-led team.

The CAC comprises Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape, and Sulakshana Naik.

Ashok Malhotra has represented India in 7 Tests and 20 One-day internationals and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA). Paranjape has played 4 ODIs for India and was part of the senior men’s selection committee.

ALSO READ | Former Members Chetan Sharma, Harvinder Singh Re-apply For BCCI Selector’s Positions: Report

Naik, who played two Tests, 46 ODIs, and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years, continues to be a part of the three-member CAC.

Last month, the BCCI sacked the entire selection panel headed by Chetan Sharma. The other members were Harvinder Singh, Sunil Joshi, and Debasish Mohanty.

It is understood that Chetan, despite his unceremonious dumping and an adverse performance report after India’s semifinal debacle at the T20 World Cup, has reapplied alongside Harvinder.

Joshi and Mohanty (tenure ended) have decided against reapplication.

Some of the prominent names to have applied are Nayan Mongia, Venkatesh Prasad, Maninder Singh, Shiv Sunder Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Amay Khurasiya, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Nikhil Chopra, Atul Wassan to name a few.

Earlier, the BCCI released a statement where it pointed out the criteria to apply for the position.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

A total of five positions are up for grabs as the applicants should have played 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches. The applicant should have retired from the game of cricket at least 5 years ago.

“No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee,” the BCCI stated.

The deadline for the application is November 28.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here