FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

502/7 (136.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

431 (131.2)

South Africa need 234 runs to win

Ashok Malhotra Set to be Elected Unopposed as ICA President

Ashu Dani, Siddharth Sahib Singh and Hitesh Majumdar are fighting for secretary's post while Kishore Sharma and V Krishnaswamy will contest for the treasurer's post.

PTI |October 6, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Former Test cricketer Ashok Malhotra is set to be elected unopposed as the president of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) after the BCCI electoral officer released the list of candidates for the newly formed players' body.

However, there will be elections for every other position.

Ashu Dani, Siddharth Sahib Singh and Hitesh Majumdar are fighting for secretary's post while Kishore Sharma and V Krishnaswamy will contest for the treasurer's post.

The fight for players' representative in the BCCI will be interesting as Kirti Azad and Anshuman Gaekwad are among the four who are fighting for the single post.

However, Surender Khanna will be the only representative to the IPL governing Council.

